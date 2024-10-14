Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Pittsburgh, signs certificate to launch first-ever NVIDIA AI Tech Community

PITTSBURGH — It was a historic moment for Pittsburgh’s Artificial Intelligence industry on Monday, as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a certificate that officially launched the first-ever NVIDIA AI Tech Community.

“We are profoundly grateful to NVIDIA for investing here and for showing the rest of the country what we already know about Pittsburgh.” Gov. Shapiro said.

NVIDIA, an AI company, is partnering with Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh to enhance the city’s innovation in robotics and artificial intelligence.

“I have for a long time been amazed at the talent that exists here in the commonwealth and here in Pittsburgh,” Anthony Robbins, vice president of NVIDIA, said.

The plan has CMU leading a center focused on robotics, autonomy, and AI, while the University of Pittsburgh will head a center for AI and intelligent systems.

“It’s momentum and a special kind of momentum that gives us so much optimism about what AI can do in this community,” Joan Gabel, a Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh said.

Hundreds of technology experts listened as Artificial intelligence leaders laid out the roadmap of where AI could go.

“The impact of AI is so vast that in the next decade, it’s estimated to be about $50 trillion,” CMU President Farnham Jahanian said.

“Pittsburgh for our history has always been on the forefront of technology and new innovation,” former Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

“That’s where Pittsburgh can lean all the way in given all the elements you’ve got here on the stage and who you are as a people..you are problem solvers for the world,” Cris Turner from Google said.

“Pittsburgh has what is considered to be a global anomaly in terms of our ecosystem. Most cities don’t have over 125 robotics companies that operate in the city, that’s incredibly rare and that’s what makes us special.” Jennifer Apicella, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network added.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group