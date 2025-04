PITTSBURGH — Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis.

The flags will be flown like this until sunset on the date of the pope’s internment, which has not yet been announced.

All Pennsylvanians are encouraged to participate.

