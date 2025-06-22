Grand Jubilee Parade held in Pittsburgh as part of Juneteenth celebrations

PITTSBURGH — The Grand Jubilee Parade was held on the third day of Juneteenth celebrations in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

It ran through Downtown Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. from Centre Avenue to Fifth Avenue and ended at Liberty Avenue.

Attendees said it was great to see the community come out in an event that seems to grow bigger each year.

“To me, it really fills my heart because everybody’s getting together fro that one day that’s made for us, even though there should be plenty of other days made for us. It’s really exciting and rejoiceful to see that happen,” said visitor Damaria.

A gospel presentation and youth activities were scheduled to wrap up the festivities.

