Grant Building sale deadline looms as downtown Pittsburgh office tower seeks new owner

PITTSBURGH — The next test of the value of downtown real estate may soon have a result from an impending deadline for offers to buy a classic Grant Street office tower.

After sending out an email blast in May announcing it was marketing the Grant Building for sale, the Pittsburgh office of CBRE has issued an email update announcing a call for offers on the property.

According to the email, offers on the building at 310 Grant Street are due about a week from now on Wednesday, July 16, at 5 p.m.

CBRE reiterated some of the basics of the potential value in buying the building in its email update, noting the Grant Building “is being offered at a steep discount to replacement cost” and “offers investors a multitude of strategies including the continued lease-up and operational efficiencies as an office building, a conversion to multi-housing or hotel, or a combination thereof.”

