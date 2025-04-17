Great Southern Shopping Center to welcome Sierra, expanded TJ Maxx and HomeGoods

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Perry Russ may have some empty stores to fill at Great Southern Shopping Center, but he emphasized they won’t be vacant for long.

As the president of Zamias Services Inc. who represents the leasing for the Bridgeville retail property, Russ recalled when Great Southern was all but full.

“Our center was probably 95% leased come Dec. 1 of last year,” Russ said. “We didn’t really have a lot of vacancy.”

Then came three quick closings by national chains - Big Lots, Party City and JOANN - all three of which opted to shut down all their stores nationwide.

But look for those vacancies to be fully spoken for soon enough, added Russ, who further detailed buildouts underway for three other new stores as well at Great Southern.

