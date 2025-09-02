Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distributes record-high number of meals in 2025 fiscal year

PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distributed a record-breaking number of meals in the 2025 fiscal year.

A report issued by the food bank found it distributed 53 million meals between July 2024 and July 2025, which is 5 million more than the year before and 13 million more than fiscal year 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The food bank says the record high number of meals distributed highlights an increase in need across its 11-county service area and shows its ability to reach people who are chronically living with food insecurity.

“These numbers serve as a wake-up call. Food insecurity isn’t just hitting close to home. It’s in our own homes. It’s in our neighbors’ kitchens. It’s in our schools,” said Lisa Scales, President and CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “It’s our job to stand up to hunger and make sure our neighbors have the food they need to thrive in these financially strained times.”

In addition to distributing 53 million meals, the food bank received over 15,500 direct calls for food assistance during the past fiscal year.

The food bank also distributed 18 million pounds of fresh produce, a 2 million pound increase from the previous year, and rescued 20.5 million pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to landfills.

Efforts to support children were significant, with 19,000 youth receiving meals through backpack programs, school pantries, fresh markets and onsite distributions.

