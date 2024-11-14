Greensburg Central Catholic students will be remote Thursday, off Friday, gym still being ventilated

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg Central Catholic students will continue to learn remotely on Thursday and have the day off on Friday as the gymnasium continues to be ventilated.

Three students were taken to a local hospital earlier this week from fumes caused by chemicals used to resurface the gymnasium floor.

Channel 11 spoke to two of the student’s mothers on Tuesday. One of them has a concussion after passing out from the fumes.

The school announced Wednesday night that students will learn from home again on Thursday and then be off Friday. Teachers will have an off-site planning day.

In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday.

“We are as anxious as you are to get to the bottom of this. But ultimately, investigating is going to take some time. In an abundance of caution, and to make every effort to prioritize the health and safety of our school community, we will not return to in-person learning until Monday,” the school’s announcement reads.

