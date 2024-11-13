2 moms speak out after sons faint due to fumes from gym resurfacing at Greensburg Central Catholic

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Greensburg Central Catholic gym was still being aired out Tuesday night after three students fell ill from fumes in the recently-resurfaced gymnasium and went to the hospital the day before.

The school was closed on Tuesday and will be closed again on Wednesday. Students were switched to remote learning.

Two parents spoke to Channel 11 after their 13-year-old sons fainted and got hurt during a Veterans Day assembly in the gym and were sent to the hospital Monday.

Nicole’s son got stitches on his chin after he passed out and fell face-first on the gym floor.

“He said his leg started feeling wobbly and he got really hot on the back of his head,” said Nicole, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

Beth’s son was also at the assembly. She got an alarming phone call saying her son was being rushed to the hospital after he fainted.

“He went up the steps and by the time he hit the top step he collapsed,” Beth said, who also asked to use her first name. “He smacked his head and when he woke up, he was on the ground.”

The spokesperson for the Diocese of Greensburg said the gym’s floors were sanded and resurfaced over the weekend and were aired out before kids came to class on Monday, but by the end of the assembly, three students went to the hospital.

Both parents said the fumes made their sons sick.

“From everything I’ve been told, the smell was strong enough. It was apparent as soon as they got off the bus and entered the school,” Beth said.

The school eventually let the kids out early and switched to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“That school should’ve been canceled immediately, so I am very upset,” Beth said.

Beth said her son now has a concussion.

She also said students were in the building for at least three hours breathing in the fumes before any action was taken and claims the assembly continued after the first student fainted.

The school’s spokesman argues the incidents happened at the end of the assembly.

“I feel like this was taken very lightly when children were injured,” said Beth.

Nicole is also not happy with how the school handled the situation saying it should’ve never happened.

“I just really hope that somebody takes accountability for this,” she said. “It’s really sad that we’re supposed to be able to feel like our kids are safe when they go to school.”

Students are expected to be back in class in person on Thursday.

Nicole told Channel 11 she plans on keeping her seventh-grader out of the building for the rest of the week until the smell is completely gone.

