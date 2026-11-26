GREENSBURG, Pa. — The 35th annual Greensburg Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K run and walk takes place Thursday at 9 a.m. in downtown Greensburg, Pa. The race is centered around North Main St.

Organized by Westmoreland Community Sharing, the event raises support for local nonprofit organizations, including first responders and The Humane Society.

Online registration on Race Roster closed Nov. 22, but race-day packet pickup and in-person registration are scheduled from 7 to 8:30 a.m. in the Westmoreland County Courthouse lobby.

The 5K course is timed via RunHigh and features divisions for both runners and walkers. Categories include five-year age brackets, a division for children age 13 and under, a Clydesdale division for runners weighing more than 200 pounds and team Cup Challenge awards.

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