Greensburg man accused of assaulting another man, hitting juvenile over loose dog

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a Greensburg man who is accused of assaulting another man and hitting a juvenile over a loose dog on Friday.

Linwood Eley II, 46, of Greensburg is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct engaged in fighting. He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and is being held on $45,000 bail.

Greensburg police initially responded to an area of South Hamilton Street for reports of an aggressive dog on the loose, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

While en route, police learned a nearby neighbor had pepper sprayed the dog, and a juvenile was accidentally sprayed in the process. Police could not find a dog in the area, but they located a physical altercation in the yard of a West Newton Street home.

Witnesses told police Eley was sitting on another man‘s head after punching him in the face and head multiple times.

Eley reportedly confronted the man over pepper spraying the dog, which witnesses say almost bit someone, and began assaulting him.

Police observed blood on the man’s face, which had a contusion below the eye. Police requested EMS help after the man fainted and became unresponsive.

Witnesses told police Eley hit a juvenile on the cheek in the middle of the altercation.

Eley allegedly threatened to burn down the man’s house and made threats toward police, saying he would “slaughter” them.

The district attorney’s office said several officers were required to place Eley in handcuffs and into a cruiser.

The man and a juvenile were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated.

