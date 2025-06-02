Greensburg police searching for missing woman, family concerned for her well-being

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The City of Greensburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Lisa Slavnik was reported missing by her family. She was last seen at her home in the 200 block of Grant Street in Greensburg.

Police said Slavnik may have recently sustained a head injury and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who knows where Slavnik is or may have seen her is asked to call police immediately at 724-834-3800.

