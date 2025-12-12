Greensburg public works director prepares for more snow expected over weekend

GREENSBURG, Pa. — One Westmoreland County community is already preparing for more snow over the weekend.

The remnants of last week’s winter storm are still visible in Greensburg, with the salt stains on the road and even some patches of snow.

The public works director said they were down two drivers for that storm, but are now fully staffed and ready for the weekend’s temperature drop and expected snow.

“I usually send out about seven trucks in our fleet, and we can get them done in about two and a half hours on a small-scale snow, where we only have an inch or two, where we are just out salting and stuff,” Public Works Director Tom Bell said.

Bell said high winds, cold temperatures, and a light dusting of snow are not his preferred winter combination. He says their seven trucks will head out before the temperature drops to salt, but if a light dusting comes, they will have to resalt the already treated roads. He also worries about ice forming because the public works trucks are not immune to the weather conditions.

“They’re not magic trucks, they slide too,” Bell said.

He says if a truck breaks or gets stuck, they are still in fine shape to treat the roads, especially now that they are fully staffed.

Greensburg sits on a hill, so he likes to make sure the roads are treated before weather conditions move in, in order to keep people safe.

Bell also reminds people that it’s helpful to public works if you stay home if you can until after your roads are treated.

