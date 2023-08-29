Local

Greensburg Salem students return to classroom

By WPXI.com News Staff

Greensburg Salem Greensburg Salem

Greensburg Salem School District students return to the classroom today.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with Superintendent Dr. Ken Bissell, who said it’s an exciting time for students, teachers and administration.

In the excitement, there’s always a bit of nervousness that everyone deals with. The advice he would give?

“Have an open mind. Have fun. Get involved in everything that you can get involved with,” he said. “Trust that we love your kids, that we have their best interests at heart, and we’re going to do everything we can to take care of them every single day.”

Havranek spoke with Bissell about priorities in the district, which he’ll have through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

