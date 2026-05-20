Greensburg senior granted wish of seeing popular country music duo

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A wish has been granted for a resident at a care home in Greensburg.

“Twilight Wish” presented Felicia Moore with tickets to see her favorite singers, Brooks and Dunn.

Employees at Westmoreland Manor say Moore is one of their biggest fans and listens to their music every single day.

“It’s her favorite band. If you ask her who her favorite band is, she will always pull up in the middle of the hallway and always sing their music,” Nursing Home Administrator Abby Steele said.

Twilight Wish is an organization that grants wishes to seniors.

“Our mission is to honor and enrich the lives of deserving seniors through intergenerational Twilight Wish celebrations,” a mission statement on the Twilight Wish website said.

Brooks and Dunn take the stage this summer at Acrisure Stadium.

Click here to learn more about requesting a wish through Twilight Wish.

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