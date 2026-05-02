Greensburg special education school honors difference makers during 65th anniversary banquet

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle helped a special education school in Greensburg celebrate its anniversary.

Clelian Heights, a facility that serves children and adults with developmental disabilities, held a banquet on Friday night, marking 65 years in the community.

The nonprofit also honored several people who have made a difference at the school: Mary Frances “Chick” DeFabo, Anna Marie Suman, David and Doug Lawson, and the sisters of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“Over the 65 years, [they] made a special difference to Clelian Heights and to the children and the adults that go there, so we’re thrilled to be able to pay them special tribute,” Sister Benjamin Merlotti said.

The school was also collecting donations to build an all-inclusive playground for students and adults with disabilities. All donations were matched dollar-for-dollar by an unnamed “generous benefactor.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group