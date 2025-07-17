Groundbreaking held for new community center in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — A new community center is taking shape in Etna.

A groundbreaking was held on July 11 at the building on Locust Street.

Work includes renovating the historic Ochse Hall, which was built in the 1870s.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said this is an investment in the past and the future.

“I’m so grateful that we’re able to do things like this in communities, not just for us here today, but for future generations to participate,” Davis said.

The center will include a public library, community spaces, a courtyard, and apartments.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group