Group of Pennsylvania lawmakers working on resolution to designate June 6 as ‘Mario Lemieux Day’

A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to introduce a resolution to honor a Pittsburgh legend.

Reps. Justin Fleming, Nick Pisciottano and Jim Marshall are working on a resolution to designate June 6 as Mario Lemieux Day in Pennsylvania for the No. 66 jersey he immortalized.

The move comes on the 40th anniversary of the Penguins drafting Lemieux with the first overall pick in 1984.

The lawmakers pointed not only to his hockey career, but his role in keeping the Penguins in Pittsburgh and his philanthropic work with the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

