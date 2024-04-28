Vacant buildings damaged during early morning fire in Westmoreland County

MONESSEN, Pa. — Two vacant buildings in Westmoreland County were damaged in an early morning fire.

The fire started along Rostraver Street in Monessen just after 3:30 a.m.

One of the buildings collapsed, and another was damaged.

Channel 11′s crew got on scene after a majority of the fire was put out, but smoke was still pouring out of the collapsed structure.

Westmoreland County 911 officials tell us no one was hurt because of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group