Vacant buildings damaged during early morning fire in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Rostraver Street Fire Smoke pours from a collapsed vacant building after an early morning fire in Monessen.

MONESSEN, Pa. — Two vacant buildings in Westmoreland County were damaged in an early morning fire.

The fire started along Rostraver Street in Monessen just after 3:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: Smoke pours from collapsed vacant Westmoreland County building during early morning fire

One of the buildings collapsed, and another was damaged.

Channel 11′s crew got on scene after a majority of the fire was put out, but smoke was still pouring out of the collapsed structure.

Westmoreland County 911 officials tell us no one was hurt because of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

