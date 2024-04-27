3 guns, ammunition found concealed in briefcase at Pittsburgh International Airport, police say

PITTSBURGH — An Ohio man is facing several charges after police say several guns were found hidden in his luggage at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Allegheny County Police Department says TSA found guns and ammunition concealed in a briefcase around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The briefcase, which was hidden inside another piece of checked luggage, was lined in roofing tape and sheet metal.

In total, ACPD says TSA officers found three handguns, three boxes of ammunition and multiple magazines — all individually wrapped in foil.

ACPD says it was determined the luggage belonged to Luis Rojas Cay, 26, of Youngstown, Ohio. Investigators learned he is currently on probation in Ohio and is not allowed to possess firearms.

Police were able to locate Rojas Cay and take him to the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment on six firearm charges.

The FBI was notified of the incident, and ACPD seized the guns found in the briefcase.

