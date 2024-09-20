Group working to make immigrant & refugee children feel at home in Pittsburgh through soccer league

PITTSBURGH — Community, mentorship, and, most importantly, fun are the key ingredients to a winning season for the Open Field youth soccer league, which helps provide immigrants and refugees with a safe place to be kids.

Nateso Salivaire, an 11th grader, moved to the West End from the Congo in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time there was no in-person learning so it was difficult for him to make friends until he was introduced to the Open Field program.

“I was bored not having anything to do for six months until I got introduced to Open Field,” said Salivaire.

The goal of the youth soccer league is to improve the lives and future of immigrant and refugee kids, like Salivaire, through sports by introducing them to community, and enrichment programs.

“I started feeling like now I can stay here, I have people that I know: friends and family all around me and community,” Salivaire said when asked about the program’s impact.

“I say this all the time, Open Field, we look like a soccer organization, but we are a relationship organization,” said CEO and Founder, Justin Forzano. “[And] that is how we are going to be able to overcome the divisiveness that is surrounding us,” he continued.

Forzano said by working with the Elliot West End Athletic Association the soccer league can highlight what already exists in so many communities across Pittsburgh, that rich blend of culture and community.

“The West End is like a melting pot there are young people and families from all around the world that are living right here in this community,” he said.

Even kids like Salivaire know that the program is much bigger than soccer. He has gained confidence and has his eyes set on college where he plans to major in aviation, a goal he credits to his family at Open Field.

“I think my life would be very, very different than how it is right now,” Salivaire said.

The organization is hosting an upcoming fundraiser, Taste of Home and Away on Saturday, Oct. 19, a celebration of food, music, and people from around the world. To get involved or donate to Open Field you can visit openfieldintl.org.

