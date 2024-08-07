Grove City College president to retire after 2024-2025 school year

GROVE CITY, Pa. — The president of Grove City College will retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, the school announced on Tuesday.

Paul McNulty, an alumnus of the private, Christian college in Mercer County, has been its president for over 10 years.

“When I took on this challenge in 2014, I didn’t anticipate the amount of joy I would experience from the day-to-day engagement with students,” McNulty wrote in the announcement. “After losing my son to cancer in late 2012, the Lord knew exactly what I needed. Shepherding our tremendous flock of Grovers is the best part of this job, and, frankly, the hardest to give up. Learning, living and growing together on this beautiful campus is a fantastic experience.”

