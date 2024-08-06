PNC to sell 500 Smithfield Street

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC, one of the biggest property owners in downtown Pittsburgh, has put the building that formerly housed its Customer Care Center on the market, after months of speculation and roughly four years of vacancy.

“PNC has made the decision to sell the property at 500 Smithfield Street,” a spokesperson said Tuesday morning via email. “We remain committed to downtown Pittsburgh’s vitality and stability, and look forward to seeing how this iconic property will continue its contribution to the area’s bright future under new owners.”

No price was disclosed. PNC said it is working through Astorino Consulting Group.

