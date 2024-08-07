New Sewickley Township police sergeant charged with DUI

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local police sergeant has been charged with driving under the influence.

On July 18, Beaver Valley Regional Police said an officer saw a man, later identified as Sgt. Timothy Gatehouse for the New Sewickley Township Police Department, driving abnormally slow on Route 65.

Police say that the officer saw Gatehouse then turn into the Marathon parking lot where he tried several times to park his truck. The officer went up to the truck and saw Gatehouse passed out in the driver’s seat while the engine was still running.

“I think as an officer you are supposed to take care of our community and for something like that to happen, it’s just unacceptable. I hope he faces the right consequences,” said Dylan Wedge.

The officer woke him up and Gatehouse told police he was coming from his mother’s house and was not drinking. However, the officer said he smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and was slow to respond.

Police took him to get his blood drawn and said Gatehouse’s blood alcohol level was 0.28 %, which is between 3 to 4 times over the legal limit.

“To be behind a vehicle and acting like that is unreasonable,” said Wedge.

According to Gatehouse’s LinkedIn profile, he’s been with the New Sewickley Township Police Department for 26 years. However, a source said he was placed on leave even before this incident. Channel 11 asked the New Sewickley Township Police chief about that, who offered no comment.

“That is very surprising you think someone that has that much responsibility behind them would not act in that manner,” said Wedge.

Gatehouse faces DUI charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled at the end of August.

