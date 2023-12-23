Grove City council member charged with sex crimes against 9-year-old girl

GROVE CITY, Pa. — A Grove City council member is charged with sex crimes against a 9-year-old girl.

According to NBC affiliate WFMJ, Shawn Myers, 49, was arraigned on Wednesday.

Police began their investigation based on a Pennsylvania Child Line System tip.

A relative of Myers babysat the victim multiple times, WFMJ reports. The victim told police that sometimes she would go into Myers’ office to see the aquarium.

Myers allegedly showed the victim a pornographic video before asking her to perform a sex act on him.

The alleged crimes happened between 2019 and February of this year.

Myers is scheduled to start his fourth Grove City Borough Council term in February 2024.

Borough manager Vance Oakes told WFMJ that Myers didn’t attend Monday’s council meeting. Oakes said if he fails to attend the meeting on Jan. 3 to be sworn in, he won’t be able to take office for his next term.

