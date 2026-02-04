McDONALD, Pa. — An investigation by the McDonald Police Department led to a man’s arrest and multiple guns being seized.

The department says Raymond Bertovich III was taken into custody on Monday on a warrant for recklessly endangering another person and possession of instruments of crime charges.

Police then executed a search warrant at Bertovich’s home in the 400 block of Fannie Street.

There, officers reportedly found two .9 mm pistols, several hundred rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia indicating marijuana cultivation and use, unknown pills, documents, fake urine and “prohibited offensive weapons.”

Guns, drug paraphernalia seized from McDonald home after man accused of firing guns on New Year’s Source: McDonald Police Department

Three other guns were reportedly seized, including an AR-type rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and an AK47 rifle. Police saycharges for firearm and drug violations are pending.

Guns, drug paraphernalia seized from McDonald home after man accused of firing guns on New Year’s Source: McDonald Police Department

The investigation results from Bertovich firing a rifle and shotgun from his back deck early on New Year’s Day, police say. The department received multiple calls about the incident, but a responding officer wasn’t able to make contact.

Investigators found that Bertovich also provided false information to officials on firearm applications and permits, police say.

Online court records show Bertovich is being held in the Allegheny County Jail pending bail, which is set at $10,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group