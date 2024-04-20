Gusty winds keep temperatures cool Saturday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a dry weekend! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a warm weekend.

Gusty winds on Saturday will put some chill in the air. High temperatures will only make the mid to upper 50s despite a good deal of sunshine. Some of the coldest air we’ve seen in weeks settles in tonight — dropping temperatures close to the freezing mark. Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the area early Sunday morning. You’ll want to cover up small plants and flowers or bring them inside to protect them.

It will continue to be dry and cool on Sunday, with highs in the mid-50s.

Temperatures warm up into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, with rain showers returning to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

