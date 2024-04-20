Woman stabbed in the neck at Point State Park; 2 people in custody

PITTSBURGH — A man and a woman are in custody after a stabbing at Point State Park on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 9:48 p.m.

Multiple people witnessed a woman being stabbed. A Pittsburgh police lieutenant said these witnesses saved the victim.

“There were people around when it happened, and in fact, this woman is probably still alive because of their actions and their assistance in saving her life,” said Lieutenant

The woman was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not identified either suspect, but did say the woman in custody is allegedly the man’s accomplice.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group