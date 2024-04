PITTSBURGH — A man died in a shooting in Larimer Friday.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to Lowell Street at around 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials told Channel 11 a man believed to be in his 50′s was shot several times.

Officials at the scene also told Channel 11 there are currently one or two suspects.

