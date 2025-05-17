Gusty winds, spotty showers possible Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Showers are lingering north of Pittsburgh early this morning but shouldn’t last much longer. We’ll see lots of dry time today, but a few additional showers and a rumble of thunder may develop early this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Severe weather is not expected today, but gusty winds will be felt, especially in the afternoon when gusts could exceed 35 mph. The worst of the wind will be throughout the evening, but it will stay breezy well into the night.

Temperatures turn cooler and much more comfortable later Saturday and into Sunday. We’ll still be fighting some clouds Sunday afternoon, but it will be mainly dry with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

The next steady round of rain will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday as an upper-level low sits and spins over the area. That will keep temperatures well below average for the start of the holiday weekend!

