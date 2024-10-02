Hamilton’s 3-week run at Benedum Center created $25M in economic impact

PITTSBURGH — Broadway phenomenon Hamilton returned to Pittsburgh for three weeks in September, and with it came a profound economic impact for the city.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says the show brought 64,000 people to the Cultural District and generated an estimated $25 million in economic activity in the region.

“We are proud to present Broadway sensations like Hamilton, which not only provide unforgettable experiences for audiences but also contribute significantly to local businesses and the broader regional economy,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, the president and CEO of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The Cultural Trust’s economic impact estimate was assessed through audience surveys and research from The Broadway League.

