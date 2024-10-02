Pirates payroll cost per win among lowest in MLB

PITTSBURGH — When it comes to the payroll cost of a win, the Pittsburgh Pirates remain one of the thriftiest teams in Major League Baseball.

The Pirates spent $85.4 million in payroll costs for its 76 victories this season, meaning each win cost $1.124 million in player salary, less than a third of what the New York Mets spent on payroll per victory.

What fans really care about, of course, is wins. The Pirates record of 76-86 this year was the same as in 2023, 14 games better than their 62-100 record in 2022. After flirting with .500 baseball and Wild Card contention through midseason, the Pirates finished 13 games out of a playoff spot.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group