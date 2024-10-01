Police, SWAT on scene of hostage situation inside North Side apartment

PITTSBURGH — There’s a heavy police presence on Pittsburgh’s North Side due to a hostage situation.

Pittsburgh police and SWAT teams are responding to East Ohio Street at Allegheny Commons.

On social media, police said a person with a weapon is making threats to others inside of an apartment. Negotiators have made contact with the person.

Cedar Avenue and East Commons are closed to all traffic while police are in the area.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates on WPXI.com.

