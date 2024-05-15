Oakmont Bakery nominated in best cookie shop poll

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area bakery could be named as the best cookie shop if it gets enough votes!

USA Today panel experts nominated 20 independent cookie shops, including Oakmont Bakery, and are now asking for the public to vote on their favorites.

Oakmont Bakery has been a favorite for Pittsburghers since the late 1980s and is one of the largest retail bakeries in the nation.

You can vote for your favorite cookie shop once a day until June 10. USA Today will announce the winning shops on June 19.

Click here to vote.

