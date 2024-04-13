Harmony impacted by record rainfall, flash flooding

HARMONY, Pa. — Parts of the small town of Harmony, Butler County are underwater after Thursday’s record rainfall.

The Connoquenessing Creek was overflowing. Some businesses and homes nearby are flooded. including the entire basement of the Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes restaurant.

”It is worse than last week. Most of the water is coming from the creek so in the back of our building it came up really fast,” said Wunderbar owner, Seth Murphy.

This is the second time the owner had to close his business in the past week because of the back-to-back storms.

”It’s frustrating because you know we are a small family-owned business so any lack of revenue really hurts us,” said Murphy.

Channel 11 spent the day in Harmony where some roads are closed.

We saw cars submerged, backyards and parking lots that looked like small lakes.

The water in some areas got as high as six feet.

Over in Jackson Township, a woman said she woke up early this morning in a panic.

”Within five minutes of waking up, I was lifting and moving things, calling my neighbors to make sure they were awake because it was rising very quickly to a scary point,” said Paige Miller.

Her home had six inches of water inside. She had to evacuate with her pets.

Miller is one of many people temporarily displaced.

She said she grew up in this house and almost anytime there’s a heavy rainfall, it floods. It’s been an ongoing issue for years, and she tells Channel 11 that she might move.

”I love this town. I’ve been here for so long, but it is going to drive me out if this keeps happening over and over again,” said Miller.

