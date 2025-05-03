HARP, Animal Friends working together to house displaced animals amid power outage

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends are working together to take care of animals impacted by power outages.

HARP has been without power since an unprecedented storm hit the area on Tuesday.

Small animals, including rabbits, cats and other small mammals, were taken the East Side campus in an emergency move.

Both shelters were already near maximum capacity for dogs before the severe weather hit, but Animal Friends stepped in to take some dogs from HARP into their care.

“This is what true partnership in animal welfare looks like,” said Dan Cody, Executive Director of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. “When one organization is in need, we come together—because at the end of the day, it’s about the animals. We’re incredibly grateful to Animal Friends for stepping up in this moment, and we want them—and every shelter in our region—to know that if the roles were reversed, we’d be there to help in a heartbeat. That’s how we build a more compassionate community.”

The organizations are reaching out to volunteers and foster families to temporarily house animals while HARP waits for power to be restored.

HARP said there is no better time to adopt an animal, particularly from Animal Friends or the HARP East campus.

Animal Friends is holding an “Empty the Shelters” event now through May 15.

