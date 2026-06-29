HARP provides tips to keep pets safe this Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is reminding pet owners across Western Pennsylvania to prioritize pet safety during the upcoming Fourth of July and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Loud fireworks, the presence of new visitors and increased outdoor activity frequently contribute to a spike in the number of lost pets during the Fourth of July weekend. Taking simple precautions can help ensure pets remain safe, comfortable and at home during these celebrations.

Dan Cody, executive director for Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, explained the impact of the holiday on animals.

“While Fourth of July celebrations are a favorite summer tradition for many families, they can be overwhelming for our pets,” Cody said. “Taking steps before the festivities begin can help prevent lost pets, reduce anxiety and ensure everyone enjoys a safe and happy holiday.”

HARP suggests pet owners provide their animals with extra exercise earlier in the day through activities such as a long walk, a play session, or a trip to the park. This can help pets rest more easily as evening noise and activity increase.

Ensuring proper identification is also crucial, as even calm pets can panic and run due to fireworks. Pet owners should confirm their pets are wearing collars with up-to-date identification tags and consider microchipping for additional protection. If a pet is already microchipped, contact information should be verified as current.

Before celebrations begin, pet owners are advised to create a quiet and comfortable safe retreat for their animals, including favorite beds, toys and treats. For crate-trained pets, a covered crate can offer a den-like space for comfort.

For pets with a history of noise sensitivity, HARP recommends consulting with a veterinarian before the holiday. Calming wraps, pheromone diffusers, or prescribed medications may be helpful, but human medications should never be given to pets without veterinary guidance.

For those who wish to include their pets in the festivities, HARP suggests low-key, pet-focused parties held earlier in the day, before any fireworks. Pet-safe decorations, such as red, white and blue accessories, bandanas, toys and themed bowls, can add a festive touch, while decorations that can be easily chewed or ingested should be avoided.

Pet-friendly treats can be served as a safe alternative to table scraps, including plain and boneless grilled chicken, frozen fruit treats, homemade dog biscuits, frozen yogurt or broth-based pupsicles. Backyard play sessions can include mini obstacle courses, splash pads or treasure hunts with treats, along with patriotic photo booths or pet costume contests.

Even social pets need breaks, so quiet areas with fresh water and shade should be provided as “chill-out zones.” Pet owners should also set guest expectations in advance, particularly if children are attending, encouraging respectful and calm interactions and never forcing pets to engage if they are uncomfortable.

If a pet becomes lost despite precautions, prompt action is essential. Owners should contact local shelters, file a lost pet report and share recent photos on local lost-and-found pet networks to improve the chances of a successful reunion.

Fireworks also impact local wildlife, causing stress and disorientation for birds and other animals. HARP encourages residents to be mindful of wildlife during holiday celebrations and to contact its Wildlife Rehabilitation Center if they encounter an injured wild animal needing assistance.

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