Temperatures will rise to upper 80s on Monday, with heat continuing through the week

PITTSBURGH — Clouds break for more sunshine this afternoon; warmer highs will rise to the upper 80s with the heat index in the low 90s.

Temperatures are turning hot Tuesday through Friday with highs around the mid 90s and heat indices around 100 degrees. A heat advisory will be in effect for most of the Pittsburgh region from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Friday.

We will not get much relief from the heat overnight, with warm lows in the mid-70s into the weekend. So, make sure to stay safe in the heat this week, stay cool and have an air-conditioned shelter, stay hydrated, and keep pets cool and safe from the heat too!

The chance of afternoon showers and storms is possible by Friday.

The Fourth of July will be hot and humid as well, with highs around 90 degrees; there is a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Still hot Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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