HARP receives $150K to expand veterinary care resources

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has received a grant to help make pet care more affordable.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for HARP said the organization had received a $150,000 grant from PetSmart Charities.

The spokesperson cited a study by PetSmart Charities-Gallup that found 52% of pet owners skip or decline veterinary care due to financial concerns.

HARP said the grant money will be used to hire more veterinary medical center staff, reach more pet families with high-quality, low-cost essential veterinary care, including routine wellness, spay/neuter surgery, and provide up-to-date vaccinations against preventable diseases.

“All too often, veterinary care is unaffordable for pet families,” Executive Director of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh Dan Cody said. “This PetSmart Charities grant closes that gap. With these funds, we can deliver more expert care so that pet families can receive the treatment they need without delays or traditional barriers.”

The HARP spokesperson said research shows that 50 million pets in the country lack necessary veterinary care.

“Pets are family, and access to veterinary care is critical in ensuring they stay healthy and remain in their loving homes,” Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities, said. “When care is declined or skipped due to finances, small medical issues can become serious and far more expensive.”

PetSmart Charities runs the Accelerator grant program, which gives money to nonprofits.

Click here to learn more about HARP.

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