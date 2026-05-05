Person dead after crash in Westmoreland County

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash in Westmoreland County.
Emergency dispatchers said crews were called to the intersection of Four Mile Run Road and Binkey Road in Ligonier Township at 5:16 p.m. on Tuesday.
Initial reports said that only one vehicle crashed.
The coroner has been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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