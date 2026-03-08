HARP takes ‘deliberate pause’ on new wildlife admissions ahead of spring baby season

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is temporarily pausing admissions to its Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, allowing its team time to prepare for spring baby season.

HARP is pausing new wildlife admissions from March 8 through March 14.

Shelter officials say the winter brought an unusually high caseload for the center, and the team is currently caring for 160 wild patients, which is about double the number of cases this time last year.

During the week-long closure, the injured animals already in rehabilitation will continue to receive daily care. But staff and volunteers will also prepare for the annual influx of orphaned and injured baby wildlife.

The team will deep clean and disinfect nurseries, power wash and sanitize outdoor enclosures, repair and reconfigure cages, prepare and organize species-specific formulas and feeding plans, clean incubators and neonatal equipment, and complete additional facility upgrades to ensure safe and efficient operations during peak season.

“Baby season is our most demanding time of year,” said Dan Cody, executive director of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. “Taking a deliberate pause on intake now allows our team to prepare the facility, organize supplies, and ensure we are ready to provide the highest quality care to the vulnerable wildlife when our busy season arrives, saving even more lives.”

HARP says each spring, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center admits thousands of orphaned and injured animals, many of which need specialized feeding schedules and time-intensive medical care.

Anyone who finds an injured or orphaned wild animal during this temporary closure is encouraged to call HARP’s helpline at 412-345-7300 x 500 for advice or visit its website for guidance and resources.

Those interested in supporting the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center by donating supplies can click here to learn more.

