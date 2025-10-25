Hartwood Acres Mansion holiday tours canceled amid state budget impasse

As the state budget stalemate drags on, Allegheny County officials say they’re being forced to slash a beloved Christmas tradition.

Facing a $100 million shortfall that’s growing by the day, the county decided to cancel holiday tours at Hartwood Acres Mansion.

“Where our departments and directors could find some savings, we encouraged them to do so,” Allegheny County Communications Director Abigail Gardner said. “Now unfortunately, those are things that people still love very much and that might include some of the seasonal offerings at our parks.”

Officials say that even if the state budget passes soon, it’s too late for the holiday tours because of logistics.

