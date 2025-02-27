Hazelwood house hit by gunfire while 2 people were inside

PITTSBURGH — A house in Hazelwood was hit by gunfire on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Police said they responded to the intersection of Johnstown Avenue and Second Avenue at 1:15 p.m. after a ShotSpotter notified them of 23 rounds being fired in the area.

Police set up evidence markers near a bag and along a nearby sidewalk.

Bullets struck a house and some went through a bedroom wall. Two people were at the house when the shooting happened but no one was injured.

A vehicle was also damaged.

