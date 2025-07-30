Hazmat called to UPMC Mercy hospital after package with powdery substance discovered

PITTSBURGH — Hazmat units are on scene after a package with a powdery substance was found inside UPMC Mercy hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the package was found inside an office and was called in to 911 by an employee.

One person was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Two others were checked out on the scene.

The main entrance of the hospital is closed as a precaution. Certain floors and individuals have been evacuated. No one is permitted to enter at this time.

Hazmat is in the process of testing the substance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

