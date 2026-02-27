Hazmat responds after ‘unknown liquids’ found in basement of Strip District building

PITTSBURGH — Hazmat was called to the Strip District after “unknown liquids” were found in the basement of a building.

Crews are in the area of 18th Street and Mulberry Way.

Public Safety officials said crews will test the liquids for any possible hazards.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

