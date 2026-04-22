Head coach Mike McCarthy sees a lot of positives at voluntary minicamp

PITTSBURGH — While the Steelers await their newest draft class, the team is rolling into its off-season program.

Tuesday marked Day Two of a voluntary mini-camp.

Not every team gets to have this mini-camp. This is a special voluntary minicamp that only teams with new head coaches get to have.

While the sessions are closed to reporters, the team says attendance has been overwhelmingly positive.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he’s thrown a lot of new information at his players.

This part of the process is all about scheme learning to speak the same language within his system.

McCarthy said he’s been happy with the buy-in from players so far.

“You have to make changes. There’s things you’re going to adjust and then there’s things you’re going to emphasize. So, the fortunate part for this program that’s being established is that there’s a lot of positives to emphasize and build off of,” McCarthy said. “There’s things you clearly adjust - that’s normal - and then there’s things that you change. And that’ll always be my approach [on a] yearly basis. But, yeah, I think the buy-in has been excellent.”

There is, of course, one big absence at the Steelers facility, and that’s Aaron Rodgers. He still hasn’t told the team if he’s coming back this season.

McCarthy didn’t seem too concerned today, saying it can almost be beneficial to younger guys this time of year when veterans aren’t around.

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