Head-on crash shuts down part of Route 30 in Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A head-on crash has shut down part of Route 30 in Unity Township, Westmoreland County.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Wimmerton Boulevard near Saint Vincent College.
Emergency dispatchers said that at least two people were entrapped. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
