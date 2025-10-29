Hearing clinic donates $3,000 to Fayette County food bank to help with hunger relief

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A hearing center in Uniontown is helping its community with hunger relief.

Beltone Uniontown partnered with Dollar General as part of the company’s annual nationwide Hear2End Hunger campaign.

The clinic collected 4,742 nonperishable food items to donate to the Fayette County Community Action Food Bank, and also presented a $3,000 check to food bank officials on Wednesday.

“There are lots of food-insecure families and children out there in our community, and I think this is a great opportunity that Beltone offers this, to give back to the community and help with those that are in need,” Debbie Conn said.

According to data from the Associated Press, more than 23% of households in Fayette County receive SNAP benefits — the highest in the region.

