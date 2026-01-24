Heart attack risk rises as people shovel snow, local doctor weighs in

The incoming snow means people all over the region will be clearing sidewalks and driveways, but there are hidden dangers when it comes to shoveling.

“I think many people underestimate how dangerous snow shoveling can be,” Dr. Eric Dueweke said. He’s a cardiologist at UPMC.

“We know from big trials and studies that heart attack rates go up pretty significantly when we have a big snowfall like this,” he said.

He also told Channel 11 that cold weather increases the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. It’s not just people with a history of heart problems at risk.

“The first sign of trouble might be occurring during the shoveling,” he said.

There are some warning signs. Dr. Dueweke says watch for shortness of breath, chest discomfort, significant sweating, heart racing and even more severe symptoms like fainting.

Listen to your body. He says if you feel like something is really wrong, call 911. The weather could slow ambulances and every minute counts.

“There are very few things worth risking your life over. If it doesn’t feel right, go back inside and take a breather.”

One way to make it easier is to spread out shoveling.

“It’s much better to do a little bit of activity over a long period of time,” he said.

Channel 11 talked to people about their shoveling strategies.

“We’ll make sure we get the front out first and then whatever else we can after that,” Thomas from Perry North said.

“My husband will probably be out every thirty minutes shoveling. He’s from Edinboro, so he doesn’t care. He likes the snow,” Richelle from the North Side said.

Emergency officials also advise that it isn’t just driveways and sidewalks that need cleared. Keep an eye on any vents around homes and clear paths to fire hydrants.

Dr. Dueweke also advises to use a budy system. Let someone know you’re outside. That way, if soething goes wrong, you have help.

