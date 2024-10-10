‘Heart of Hope’: Wendell August Forge launches hurricane relief ornament

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Wendell August Forge has launched the Heart of Hope hurricane relief ornament.

The company said the ornament symbolizes resilience and compassion, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to All Hands and Hearts.

All Hands and Hearts is a nonprofit organization providing disaster relief and helping rebuild communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“We wanted to create something that not only serves as a symbol of hope but also makes a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by these hurricanes,” said Christian Werner, President of Wendell August Forge. “Our team is honored to support All Hands and Hearts in their efforts to help communities rebuild and recover.”

The nonprofit has already mobilized teams to help clear debris, restore schools and provide temporary shelters to those affected.

The ornament is available to purchase on the Wendell August Forge website and will also be available at their Grove City Premium Outlets location in the coming weeks.

For more information, or to purchase the ornament, visit www.wendellaugust.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group