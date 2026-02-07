Heart-shaped Smiley Cookies return to Eat’n Park for a limited time

PITTSBURGH — An extra sweet version of Eat’n Park’s iconic treat is back for a limited time only.

The restaurant recently announced the return of the Sweetheart Smiley Cookies just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped cookies, featuring pink icing and Smiley’s iconic grin, are available at all Eat’n Park restaurants for a limited time.

The cookies can be picked up by the dozen in-store or ordered online to be mailed anywhere in the country. Orders must be placed by February 10 to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group